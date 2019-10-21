FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUY. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.37 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

