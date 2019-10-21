FY2019 Earnings Estimate for L.B. Foster Co Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

FSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

FSTR stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.79. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

