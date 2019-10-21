FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Issued By G.Research

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.10. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NYSE HUBB opened at $135.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

