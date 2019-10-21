Futurepia (PIA) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Futurepia has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $441.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futurepia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Futurepia has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01358812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Futurepia

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io . The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia . The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futurepia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futurepia using one of the exchanges listed above.

