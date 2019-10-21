Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002936 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $1.69 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000320 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,206.29 or 0.99728161 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.