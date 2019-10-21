Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

