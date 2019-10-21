Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.
