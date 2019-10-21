Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

