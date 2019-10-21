Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.02 ($43.05).

FPE has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

FRA:FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.37) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.24 and a 200-day moving average of €32.82.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

