Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.02 ($43.05).

FPE has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

FRA:FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.37) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.24 and a 200-day moving average of €32.82.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

