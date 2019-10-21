Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.03 ($91.90).

FME opened at €61.10 ($71.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

