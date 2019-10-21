Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $9.58 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

