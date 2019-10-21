Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 3,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KNSL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.43. 175,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,348. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 433,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

