Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $59.04.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

