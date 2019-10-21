Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $257,054.85. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $99,613.80. Insiders sold a total of 175,873 shares of company stock worth $6,017,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

