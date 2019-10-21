Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. 613,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,366,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 117.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.