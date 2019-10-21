FolmCoin (FLM) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FolmCoin has a market cap of $2,394.00 and $1.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,278.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.02140903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.09 or 0.02816406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00669280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00695023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00442087 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012101 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FolmCoin (FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.