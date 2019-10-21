Focused Investors LLC Sells 162,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 5.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $125,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 571,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,362,000 after acquiring an additional 535,814 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,567. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.