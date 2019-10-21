Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $46.56 on Monday. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

