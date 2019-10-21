Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $299.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $309.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $231.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 190,825 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 118.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.