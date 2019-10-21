First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 36.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Solar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 390,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in First Solar by 163.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $55.22 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

