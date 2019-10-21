First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

