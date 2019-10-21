First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDEF opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $570.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

