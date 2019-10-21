First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 253,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.