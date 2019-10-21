First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $234,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after purchasing an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $128.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

