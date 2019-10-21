First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AMETEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of AME stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

