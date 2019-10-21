First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after acquiring an additional 989,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after acquiring an additional 328,464 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

