First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

