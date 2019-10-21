First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (NASDAQ:MVLY) Critical Contrast

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and MISSION VY BANC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 25.38% 12.42% 1.22% MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.65 billion 3.27 $400.31 million N/A N/A MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

