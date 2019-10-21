Financial Review: Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 114.30 -$6.31 million N/A N/A Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.49 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its share price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Curaegis Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -24,933.33% N/A -2,342.07% Puradyn Filter Technologies -29.42% N/A -38.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Curaegis Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.