Financial Comparison: Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 27.78% 180.91% 36.81% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $1.16 billion 6.72 $322.69 million $4.74 23.33 Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cambium Networks does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti Networks pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ubiquiti Networks and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ubiquiti Networks currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $13.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Cambium Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. Its proprietary products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver wireless broadband access and other services. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive price-performance software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

