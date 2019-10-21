Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $128.33 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.