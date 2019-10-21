FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

