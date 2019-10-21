Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0097

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Bittrex. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $14,346.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 254,896,840 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

