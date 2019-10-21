FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FFG stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

