Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,483 shares of company stock worth $7,066,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.