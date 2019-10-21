Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,365 shares of company stock worth $1,937,415. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

