Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 232 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,060,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

