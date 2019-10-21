Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

