Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.98 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

