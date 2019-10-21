Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

