Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3,257.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

