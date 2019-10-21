Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

FB stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, reaching $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $539.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

