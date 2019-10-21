Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.