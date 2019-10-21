Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 1,745 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of MO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 398,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

