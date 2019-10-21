Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,021,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189,582. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

