Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $251.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.95.

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

