Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $149.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE CB opened at $152.69 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,088,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

