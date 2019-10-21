EvenCoin Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market cap of $587,708.00 and approximately $749,464.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00386025 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012143 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001502 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008782 BTC.

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,855,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,855,605 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

