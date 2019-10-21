ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.97, approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

