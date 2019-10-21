ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 326,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,065. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

