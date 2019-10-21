Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.30 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $333.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

